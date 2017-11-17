Nurses raise awareness of effects of alcohol

Members of Hampshire Hospitals alcohol team used life-sized silicon livers to show the effects drinking can have.

Nurses and medical staff joined forces to urge people to think about the impact of their drinking as part of alcohol awareness week which runs until Sunday.

Specialist nurses spoke to people concerned about their alcohol intake at Basingstoke and Winchester hospitals.

In addition to giving tips on lowering their risk of alcohol harm and explaining how to calculate units of alcohol, the nurses showed the effects of alcohol on the liver using silicon models.

Helen Phillips, specialist alcohol nurse at Hampshire Hospitals, which runs Basingstoke and North Hospital, said: “There’s nearly always an excuse to have a drink or two, whether it’s a birthday, an anniversary, the end of the week or a big football match on the television. Many people also see alcohol as a coping strategy to combat stress and anxiety or help them to sleep.

“What people don’t always realise is their drinking adds up and can have a detrimental effect on their health, as well as impacting on partners, children and parents.”