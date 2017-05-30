Nurses who helped save a life honoured at awards

Heroic nurses who helped successfully resuscitate a patient under immense pressure at Basingstoke Hospital have won an award.

Shanti Gurung, Karen Sargeant and Beena Bala were recognised for their life-saving deeds at a special WOW! Awards lunch hosted by the local NHS foundation trust.

“It was stressful, but we were proud to have been able to help resuscitate the patient,” said Shanti.

“We worked really well as a team and being able to do something like that for a patient is one of the reasons why I love being a nurse.”

The three were on a night shift when the patient went into cardiac arrest.

Not working on their usual ward, Shanti and Beena sprung into action and were assisted by Karen who was called in from a neighbouring ward.

Other staff praised them for remaining calm, carrying out CPR and assisting doctors as they managed to successfully resuscitate the patient.

Beena added: “We were all surprised but really pleased when we heard we had won a WOW! Award.

“Helping the patient was reward enough, but it’s really nice to get this recognition for what we were able to do that night.”

A woman going through a complicated labour was assisted by midwife Chris Butt, who was also recognised for his outstanding care along with Christine Stefanopoulos and Linda Cenci, who were nominated for supporting young people with special needs during work placements at the trust.

Staff received their certificates on May 19 from creator of WOW!, Derek Williams.

Presentations were also made to departments for reaching a landmark number of WOW! nominations.

At Basingstoke Hospital, wards C2 and D3 have all received 50 nominations while staff working in diagnosis and treatment centre recently racked up 100.