Nursing recruitment day

A specialist nurse at Basingstoke and North Hampshire Hospital is hoping to share her experience with a new influx of newly-qualified and experienced nurses.

A number of opportunities are being made available for nurses who would like to work in the acute assessment unit at Basingstoke with a special recruitment event taking place later this month.

Sarita Kataria-Julka, pictured, clinical matron on the unit, said: “I’m really looking forward to this event and meeting nurses who, like the rest of the team, are passionate about patient care.

“People coming along will get the chance to look around the unit, hear about the training we offer our nurses, talk about how they would like to progress their careers and much more.

“There will even be the opportunity to have an interview and secure a conditional offer on the day.”

The recruitment event will be held at The Ark, Basingstoke and North Hampshire Hospital, from 10am on Wednesday March 21.

Hampshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust has around 6,000 staff providing hospital services to approximately 570,000 people in Hampshire and parts of West Berkshire.

For more information and to sign up for the recruitment event, visit: http://bit.ly/2Fkpyp0