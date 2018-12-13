Nutcracker statue found after theft

A Social Media plea was launched this week by Basingstoke Together following the disappearance of one of their festive Nutcracker statues that are currently adorning the Top of Town as part of Basingstoke’s Christmas decorations.

Hampshire Police confirmed that they received a report of a statue having been stolen from the pavement in London Road, some time between 4.30pm on 6 December and 2.40pm on 10 December.

It was recovered in Basingstoke War Memorial Park at approximately 6.45am on Tuesday morning.

The discovery was announced on Social Media as photos of Hector Houndmills, as he has been named, were posted from Basingstoke Police Station.

Enquiries are ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting 44180459651.