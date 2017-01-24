‘Odd’ cyclist asks woman if he can photograph her feet for cash

A cyclist asked a woman if she would let him take photographs of her feet for money during an “odd” incident in Oakley last week.

The strange interaction with the unknown man took place as she walked along the walkway of St John’s Road at around 7.30pm on Thursday.

He then approached the woman on his bike, and asked her if she could be photographed without her shoes and socks on for cash, before then suggesting that “it was an odd question admittedly”.

Following the report, Basingstoke district PCSO, Andrew Jones, said: “This may have been intended as an innocent remark by the male, and did not mean to cause any concern.

“However, it’s worth noting at this time.”

Anyone with any information should contact police on 101.