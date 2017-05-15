Odiham Cricket Club hit by £2,000 burglary

Odiham cricket club has been left counting the cost after thieves struck their clubhouse.

The club estimate the burglary, between the late evening of May 9 and early hours of May 10, has cost them over £2,000.

Cash and stock including spirits were taken from the King Street club after the burglars broke into an office and got the keys to a store cupboard.

“It’s incredibly disappointing” said Bruce Applin, the club’s chairman of bar, house and events.

“We cater for a large section of the community, including 250 kids that play here, but it’s business as usual.

“We won’t allow people to hinder what we’re trying to do and things will carry on as normal.”

Damage was also caused by the intruders to a door and a kitchen window was smashed in the process of the theft.

Odiham and Greywell cricket club claim to be one of the oldest clubs in the world after being formed in 1764, and they celebrated their 350th anniversary in 2014.

They have 14 teams ranging from a women’s side to a number of senior and junior teams.

In January 2012, the club’s wooden pavilion was destroyed by fire following another burglary where thieves used an angle grinder to break into a safe.

The current £250,000 clubhouse opened in 2013.