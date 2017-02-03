Odiham pub to get half a million pound revamp

An Odiham pub is set for a £500,000 upgrade and a name change as it shuts for a significant refurbishment later this month.

Next Door, in High Street, has been taken over by Red Mist Leisure to become the group’s eighth site.

Work is due to begin in mid-February to renovate the 500-year-old building into a “destination establishment”, and will reopen at the end of March under its historic name, The Red Lion.

Mark Robson, managing director of Red Mist Leisure, said: “The Red Lion has an enviable location, situated on the high street of a picturesque and historic village.

“We will be keeping much of the character of the building and by adding Red Mist Leisure’s unique style, we are confident that we can create another ‘destination’ pub, bar and restaurant.

“Furthermore, this will be our first site in Hampshire to offer customers stylish en-suite bedrooms which will be perfect to serve both leisure and business customers alike.”