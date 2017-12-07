Office building promises to be a ‘destination’

Work has started on Basingstoke’s first dedicated office building in 15 years.

Promising to be the town’s next ‘business destination’, construction on The Florence Building at Basing View is due to be completed in July.

Comprising five floors, the building will feature more than 60,000 sq ft of office space, 203 under-cover car parking spaces, 24 electric vehicle points and 48 cycle spaces.

Mark Glatman, chief executive of property developers Abstract said: “With works now well under way, we are proud to bring The Florence Building to the market at a time when we are seeing occupiers upgrade their accommodation to the highest specification to attract and retain the best staff. Our development offers uncompromising value and is the first new-build office in the town in 15 years.

“[The plans give] a contemporary overview of Basingstoke as a business destination, and all that the town has to offer. A tight design and procurement process will offer occupiers the lowest cost per workstation of any new build office in the South East.”

The cost per workstation based on an occupancy per person is £3,400 per year, compared to £3,700 in Farnborough or £5,000 in Reading.

Mr Glatman added: “Basingstoke is the third fastest growing and seventh most affluent town in the UK, with access to a significant pool of talent.”

Basing View features a £10million landscaped area and a mix of office, retail and leisure amenities for staff.

The site is an eight-minute walk to the station and from there 45 minutes to London Waterloo and Heathrow.

A Village Hotels with gym, swimming pool, café and meeting and events space will soon join the on-site John Lewis Home and Waitrose.

To watch a fly-through video, visit http://www.theflorencebuilding.com/video/