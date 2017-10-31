Officers all kitted out to run for children’s cash

Hampshire police officers have smashed a fundraising target after running 10 miles in full kit for a good cause.

Members of Hampshire constabulary joined forces to take part in the Great South Run in Portsmouth last month in honour of children of police officers who have died or been medically retired.

The officers raised more than £3,000 in the process, smashing their original target of £1,500.

The challenge was to run 10 miles in full Level 2 Kit, used by trained officers when they are met with a significant threat for which they need full body protection.

The equipment includes helmet, shields, arm and leg pads and body armour and can weigh 20 kilos.

Speaking about the challenge, chairman of the Hampshire police federation John Apter said: “They were so brilliant. It was a really good team effort and we are so proud of them.

“These are officers with very serious and intense day jobs and aside from their hard training, they have also shown a different side to policing. This is a fun way to do something important.”

Mr Apter, who is also vice-chairman of the charity Gurney Fund, said: “The charity is not well known so the fact that they chose us is really humbling.”

Ten officers were dressed as police and three others were dressed as criminals, adding a sense of humour to the event.

Gurney Fund works to support children with a focus on their education.

In the past, they have helped families by financing children’s school uniforms and shoes.

A spokesperson added: “Thank you so much to the efforts and staff from Hants police for raising money for our charity. You are all amazing.”

To donate, visit https://mydonate.bt.com/fundraisers/hantspol.