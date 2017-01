‘The Magic of Pantomime’ is at the Phoenix Theatre and Arts Centre in Bordon on Saturday, January 21 and Saturday, January 28.

Hosted by director Joshua Dixon, the workshop will allow children to learn everything they can about pantomimes.

This comes after the Phoenix’s pantomime, ‘Jack and the Beanstalk’, is staged today, Thursday, January 19. It costs £5 per person and starts at 1pm.