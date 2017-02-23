Omid stands up for comedy

Politics, fables of his life and a bellyful of laughs will be on the agenda when comedian Omid Djalili visits The Anvil on Friday, March 10.

The comic of British-Iranian descent will be performing at the Station Road venue as part of his ‘Schmuck For a Night’ UK tour.

Returning to the stage will be a change to what Omid has been used to in last year or so, as the 51-year-old recently starred in the popular BBC show ‘Dickensian’ and the Sky 1 Show ‘Stan Lee’s Lucky Man’, alongside James Nesbitt and Eve Best.

But Omid hopes he can now bring more joy to people throughout the country – which includes his forthcoming Basingstoke audience, through his speciality – comedy.

Omid said: “I write stuff on my computer and keep it under wraps until I test it. The rest that doesn’t work, I tweet.

“My career has evolved like the weird little prehistoric horse the Hypo-hippus which used to have three toes but then developed hooves.

“So no one really cares or can say for certain it actually ever existed.”

Venues in all four corners of the UK will be on Omid’s mind as he ventures across the country on his first tour for almost 18 months.

Even though the comic has had an impressive film career, starring a variety of films such as The Mummy, The Infidel and Sex and the City 2’ Omid says he does not have a favourite film and that stand-up comedy provides his main joy.

He said: “The thing about movies is that they are filmed and captured in that state forever.

“The reason I love stand-up is because there is always the opportunity to improve it and make it better.”

Following his 50th birthday two years ago, Omid revealed what advice he would have given himself when he first started his comedy career.

“Forget everything you learned in Theatre Studies,” he said.

“Nuanced variations on the same screeching Arab accent will get you further than you ever imagined.”

Omid’s visit to Basingstoke will start at 8pm and tickets cost £25.

The show is suitable for anyone over the age of 16.