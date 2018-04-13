On their marks for marathon

Basingstoke Aquadrome manager Jan Osborne, 54, has been an instructor at Basingstoke and Alton Cardiac Rehab for more than 17 years and hopes to raise £1,500 to help keep the charity running.

Jan said: “I’m excited and nervous because I know what it’s like, but both of my knee caps keep going out of line, which is very painful.

“I ran 18 miles on Monday and I’m seeing a physiotherapist, but I’m just looking forward to it and competing in it again more than anything else.

“The money could help the charity immensely; anything to help keep the equipment updated and keep the building open and running for everyone.”

A spokesperson for the charity said: “We are so grateful to Jan for representing us at the London marathon and for her fundraising efforts.”

The charity needs to raise around £320,000 this year to support more than 1,000 people who rely on the service.

Donate online at: https://bit.ly/2HaRRGK

Basingstoke runner Ashley Williamson will support St Michael’s Hospice at the marathon.

More than £1,800 has been raised through donations towards Ashley’s £2,000 target.

Ashley said: “It’s always been a dream of mine to take part in such a prestigious event; and to be raising money for such a worthwhile cause is the icing on the cake.

“I’ve been working in Basingstoke for five years now and I feel that it’s time to give something back to the local community.

“The training has already begun and is starting to hurt but, with this in mind, I’m looking to complete the gruelling 26.2 miles in under four hours.”

Donate online at: https://bit.ly/2HnTWfS

Basingstoke-based reflexologist Wendy French, 41, will race in the London Marathon for cancer support charity The Pink Place, where she also volunteers.

Wendy, pictured, said: “I got a ballot place in the London marathon so it was up to me to choose the charity of my choice, and everybody knows someone affected by cancer, so I decided to run for The Pink Place.

“It’s an amazing place to run for and you can see where the money is spent and the benefits it brings first hand.

“I’m not a natural runner, I don’t run with a club, it was literally just me and my trainers and out you go.

“I won’t beat six hours or anything but just getting around and finishing will be amazing.”

Wendy is more than half way to reaching her target of £1,000 in donations for the charity.

Donate online at: https://bit.ly/2IE7YcY

Two runners will be raising vital funds for the Pelican Cancer Foundation based in Basingstoke.

Sima Lowery is running in memory of her father-in-law Eddie who “fought bowel cancer with great courage and dignity five years ago”, and on behalf of her dad who has also been diagnosed with bowel cancer.

Jonathan Samuel is running for the charity for his colleague Tony Whelan who has been fighting the same disease for two years.

He said he would “love to see the charity benefit from some very much needed funds” to help it continue doing “excellent work”.

A spokesperson for Pelican said: “The money that Jonathan and Sima will raise makes a big difference and allows us to invest in research and training to make sure that anyone who is having cancer treatment does so with the best and most up to date care available.”

Donate to Sima at: https://bit.ly/2H4iVr9, and to Jonathan at: https://bit.ly/2uYOkGz