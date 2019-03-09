Open weekend invitation

A brand new development offering single-storey living exclusively for the over 45’s is set to open near Andover and an open invitation has been extended to all those interested in attending.

Taking place on the 9th and 10th March from 10am – 4pm, the Open Weekend gives visitors the opportunity to look around this impressive development overlooking the Test valley just 2 miles from Andover. Mulberry Court offers residents the best of both worlds – relaxed and peaceful living with a wide range of local amenities. Next door is the Wyke Down Country pub, which will be re-opening under new management soon.

The bungalows at Mulberry Court are among the most innovative on the market. They each come fully furnished with integrated white goods, private gardens and ample parking with garage options. These energy efficient turnkey homes offer customers the opportunity to enjoy life at a gentler pace, within a secure gated community of like-minded people. Available in a range of sizes and styles to suit different budgets and lifestyles.

On-site there are 3 show homes from an industry leading manufacturer, all built to BS3632 residential specification. Visitors can also reserve a plot, giving them the option to design their dream home, tailored to their personal taste and requirements.

All homes come with a 10-year-warranty, energy-efficient UPVC doors and premium insulation perfect for economical living. The homes are Council Tax Band A and are stamp duty exempt.

These detached park bungalows start from £235,000 and buyers can benefit from an easy-move scheme with no agent or legal fees.