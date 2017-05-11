Openers pave the way for first win for Basingstoke and North Hants

Basingstoke and North Hants cricket club got their Southern Premier Division One campaign off to a winning start with a 153-run thrashing of Ventnor.

The Bountymen, who were on home turf, were put into bat by the Isle of Wight side who must have instantly regretted that decision.

Openers Daniel Belcher (86) and Joe Oates (35) started explosively as they smashed 87 off the first 10 overs.

The stand was finally broken with the score on 120 as Oates was caught by Rob Snell of the bowling of Zeph Wells.

Captain Mitch Stokes scratched around for 10 off 11 balls before a useful 20 from Will Phillips in a third-wicket partnership of 43 with Belcher guided Basingstoke to 184-3.

Phillips was then caught by Wells off the bowling of Hugh Calloway.

Belcher was eventually dismissed with the score on 193 by the same combination.

His magnificent 86 came off 106 balls (10 fours, one six) and set the Bountymen up for a competitive score.

Dean Nurse continued to drive Basingstoke towards a score of 300 hundred plus with an unbeaten 62 from just 40 balls. This useful cameo included five fours and one six.

Contributions from David Griffiths (21) and Martyn James (19) saw Basingstoke finish on a very competitive 307 -7 from their 50 overs.

Ventnor, in reply made a steady start to this daunting run chase.

Captain Snell (32) and John Buckman (16) put on 44 in the first 10 overs

But Martyn James (2-39) snaffled both openers in quick succession.

First to go was Snell, caught by Griffiths, and then Jamie Miller for a duck.

Wickets continued to fall with Stokes (2-21) as the hosts really turned the screw, leaving Ventnor reeling on 88-4.

Some resistance came from Martin Blackman (33 from 50 balls) and Ben Attrill (20) but Phillips (3-14) finished them and the tail off in the 45th over, leaving Ventnor well short.