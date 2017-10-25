Operation finds 2,500 vehicles are not insured

More than 2,500 vehicles across Hampshire and the Thames Valley have been found to have no insurance during a six-month operation by police.

Operation Tutelage ran between March 1 and August 31, with the two police forces writing to the owners of those vehicles asking them to make sure their policy was up to date.

Results published last week show that 80 per cent of those drivers have now properly insured their cars.

A total of 113 vehicles were seized where the owner failed to comply, while the remaining ones are waiting to be rechecked or set for more enforcement.

Inspector Simon Hills from the Joint Roads Policing Unit said: “The 80 per cent compliance rate is very pleasing.

“We have taken a neighbourhood approach to engaging with the motoring community and this lighter touch engagement has led to some very positive feedback.

“This included a lady who insured her daughter’s car by mistake instead of her own, and a gentleman who insured his wife’s car twice but forgot to insure his own.

“We also had some lovely letters from people who had genuinely just forgotten to renew their policies and were so grateful that we had warned them but not prosecuted them.”

The positive outcome of the operation has led to other forces across the country rolling it out themselves.

Both police forces collaborated with the Motor Insurers’ Bureau (MIB) to develop the operation and test its effectiveness.

Neil Drane, from the MIB, said: “We will continue to support this initiative in 2018 and will encourage other forces in the UK to adopt it.

“We can see that the letters being sent to vehicle owners from Hampshire and the Thames Valley are very effective.

“It is also an efficient use of manpower enabling both forces to maximise their resources to the benefit of their communities.”