Orchestra to perform Carmen at The Grange

An idyllic setting with stunning grounds will provide the backdrop to a stunning new performance of one of the best loved operas.

The Grange at Alresford will host the Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra for the eagerly-anticipated new production of Bizet’s Carmen.

Dougie Scarfe, Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra’s chief executive, said: “The opera programme at the BSO has become a cherished part of our season and we are delighted that through this new partnership we will continue to be part of world-class opera at The Grange.

“I am very excited by the creative possibilities of working with Michael Chance and his team and am looking forward to our first season together.”

The Grange Festival was founded in 2015 to continue opera at Grange Park in Northington, and is committed to bringing the highest standards of performances to audiences through a range of opera and theatrical work.

Led by artistic director Michael Chance, the season this month will open with the Academy of Ancient Music and the exciting production of Monteverdi’s Il Ritorno d’Ulisse in Patria in the 450th year since the composer’s death.

The Grange and its grounds will provide a magical backdrop to this performance and guests are invited to arrive early to make the most of the unique atmosphere.

The grounds will open two hours before the performance begins, leaving time to enjoy a drink under the Portico at the Champagne Bar, tea and cake in one of the marquees, or explore the surroundings.

During the 100 minute interval, audiences can experience fine dining in The Grange’s restaurant or bring a blanket and enjoy a picnic.

Conducted by Jean-Luc Tingaud, Carmen will be performed on June 15, 17, 23, 28 and 30 and July 8.

Visit thegrangefestival.co.uk for more information.