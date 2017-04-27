Orchestra’s programme of Debussy, Lalo and Rimsky-Korsakov

The Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra will be bringing some exotic spice to Basingstoke when it performs a programme of Debussy, Lalo and Rimsky-Korsakov.

The concert begins with Debussy’s Prélude à l’après-midi d’un faune, a seductive painting of a languid, sun-drenched Sicilian afternoon. It marked a turning point in musical history, with its tenuous grasp of tonality and harmony, and weaves a tantalising veil of hypnotic colours and textures.

This is followed by Lalo’s Symphonie espagnole, an instant hit from its premiere in 1875. Despite its name, it is a true concerto in which the soloist is called upon to display significant feats of prowess on the violin. Although there are hints of guitar and castanets, the real ‘Spanish’ character of this music is more a matter of general atmosphere; sultry, impassioned themes and characteristic rhythmic patterns.

And finally, Rimsky-Korsakov’s Scheherazade, a triumph of imagination over experience; a feast of sumptuous colours and brilliant instrumental effect by the man who practically wrote the book on orchestration.

The suite is bound together by a recurring motif, a bewitching melody sung by the solo violin: the voice of Scheherazade herself. It quickly became a favourite romantic showpiece and a landmark in the history of descriptive music.

Joining the Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra is violinist Alexandra Soumm, a multi-faceted artist who is equally at home in concerto and chamber repertoire.

Born in Moscow, Alexandra started to learn the violin with her father at the age of five and gave her first concert two years later.

She later moved to Vienna to study Kuschnir and won the Eurovision Young Musicians Competition in 2004. Now based in Paris, she, along with two friends, founded the non-profit organisation Esperanz’Arts in 2012, which was the culmination of four years’ involvement in charity projects aimed at creating opportunities through the arts.

In January 2013, Alexandra was named Godmother of the newly established El Sistema France.

Tickets for the Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra at the Anvil on May 5 are priced from £14 to £40; under 16s and f/t students £10.

To book tickets, call the Anvil Arts box office on 01256 844244, or visit anvilarts.org.uk.