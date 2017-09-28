Oregon training helps Hampshire’s firefighters deal with wildfires

Firefighters from Hampshire have been learning from their counterparts in Oregon on how to tackle wildfires.

Twelve firefighters have made the trip to America as part of an ongoing relationship between the two services to improve skills and learn new tactics.

As part of the training the firefighters have worked alongside forestry workers and emergency services which are dedicated to the task of tackling wildfires.

Dave Hodge, Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service’s lead on wildfires, has been co-ordinating the Oregon visits.

He said: “We aim to be the best. You can’t do that by staying within your borders.

“Their approach to wildfires is that you can’t prevent all of them so you have to prepare for them – the focus is on resilience.

“The area that we visit calls itself a ‘fire-adapted community’ where they accept that wildfires are a part of their lives so everyone has to be prepared.

“The value of this hands-on experience and the new skills you learn cannot be replicated by reading a manual.”