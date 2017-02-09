Outback 2.0D SE Auto ‘brilliant’

The Subaru Legacy Outback was introduced to the world back in 1995, and was for me one of the world’s first crossovers – because it had managed to successfully combine the benefits of a passenger estate with the all-road capabilities of an SUV.

Since its introduction, the Outback has acted as Subaru’s flagship model in the UK, winning praise for its practical, all-road nature as well as winning the hearts and minds of whoever took to the wheel.

We are now into 2017 – and the fifth generation Subaru Outback you see before you sports a modern exterior design, a significantly higher quality interior than most, along with a raft of safety technology.

Power and Efficiency

The Outback was equipped with an efficient 2.0-litre Boxer Diesel engine – a unit that provides you with a maximum power of 150 PS and a torque figure of 350NM. On the combined cycle I achieved 46mpg which is quite impressive and if you are at all interested in maximum speed – then it comes in at around119mph and 0-62mph in 9.9s.

Outback buyers also have the option to choose a175PS naturally-aspirated 2.5-litre petrol engine which has been engineered for greater environmental friendliness and more accessible power, but I would opt for the Diesel every time as I feel it’s the better choice out of the two units.

On the Road

The Outback feels great on any road surface and that’s thanks to its predictable handling and smooth ride. Remember the Outback also has some of the best off-road capabilities and is in itself an effortless car to drive thanks mainly to the Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive layout, which helps further increase the Outback’s off-road credentials even over some of the toughest terrains.

I was also genuinely astonished how sure footed the Outback felt – even when pushed to the limit. I can clearly see now why so many outdoor family’s choose own one as a second car.

Design and Technology

Some of standard equipment on the Outback comes in the form of: Automatic LED headlamps, LED tail lamps, 17-inch aluminium alloy wheels, protective body cladding, wheel mounted gearshift paddles, automatic air conditioning system, tyre pressure monitoring system, 5.0-inch EyeSight LCD driver display, 7 airbags, ABS with Electronic Brake-force Distribution, Thatcham Cat 1 alarm Immobiliser, Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive, Vehicle Dynamics Control, Hill Start Assist and Active Torque Vectoring

Entertainment, you also get a 7.0-inch touch screen infotainment system, satellite navigation, Subaru STARLINK connectivity, steering wheel-mounted audio controls, Bluetooth hands-free, USB port and a six-speaker audio system.

To Sum Up

The Outback is nothing short of brilliant – it will be everything you will ever need it to be and then some. Of course there are areas where I feel the interior could be a touch better – but it’s very functional and the drive is most rewarding. I am happy to give the Outback 5 stars because it truly is a machine that always delivers – time and time again.

Price from: £30,995