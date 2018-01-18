Outlet shopping village and e-sports plan at Leisure Park

MANY more exciting new attractions could be coming to Basingstoke as a £300million plan to transform the town’s Leisure Park moves a step closer to becoming a reality.

The project would create more than 2,000 jobs and would mean leisure attractions in the area would almost double, with a new Aquadrome and a designer village included in the plans.

Details of how the phased development will be delivered were agreed last week after complex negotiations between proposed development partner NewRiver REIT Plc and Basingstoke and Deane Borough Council.

The next stage will be signing a contract to seal the proposals for the 60-acre park in Euskirchen Way.

Cabinet member for finance, service delivery and improvement Councillor Robert Tate said: “We want the people of the borough to have access to the best leisure facilities available. This is an exciting new project on a national scale. A new designer village not currently available within 30 or 40 miles, would also be included.

“The funding for the development, including a new £23million Aquadrome, will be provided at no cost to the council, and is all coming from the private sector with no public money invested.

“This will be a major destination of choice in the south of England contributing to the long-term vision of Basingstoke as a premier town in the region.”

In a report, Cllr Tate recommended that legal signing goes ahead so that work can move forward on drawing up a planning application including discussions with potential occupiers, and wider technical work and extensive community engagement to help shape the proposals.

Outline plans will dramatically enhance the existing leisure park, creating 500,000 sq ft of leisure facilities, to include experiences for families and state-of-the-art virtual reality e-sports.

In addition, a 200,000 sq ft upmarket designer outlet village is also planned, focusing on designer brands at affordable prices.

The Milestones Museum would remain a part of the leisure park, with NewRiver working closely with the museum.

It is anticipated that work would start on the new leisure park from 2025, subject to planning permission.