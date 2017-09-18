Outrage after complaint made over Overton church chimes

A noise complaint over a church clock’s chimes has been withdrawn after it sparked outrage from local residents.

More than 150 comments were left on the ‘What’s On in Overton’ Facebook page in response to an article in the parish magazine about the complaint.

The article said that as a result of the complaint, the church was looking into silencing the chimes during the night.

However the vast majority of the comments were in favour of the chimes staying as they are.

Overton resident Jeff Hewitt said: “Some urbanite has decided to move to the countryside and decided they don’t like the church bells.

“It’s a complete nonsense because the parish church has been sat there for hundreds of years.”

But Basingstoke and Deane Borough Council confirmed that the complaint has now been withdrawn.

Colin Rowland, the head of environmental services, said: “The council did receive a complaint about the chiming of the church clock in Overton during the night. This has since been withdrawn and we will not be continuing with our investigations at this time.”