Outrage after complaint made over Overton church chimes

About the author

Adam Flinn

Recent Tweets

A noise complaint against the chimes from St Mary's Church in #Overton has now been withdrawn:… https://t.co/EbQMUeCgNY
14 hours ago
Narrow defeat sees @HartleyFC knocked out of the FA Cup by @Cinderford_Town: https://t.co/8zy51u5Xyx
17 hours ago
.@Basingstoke_FC left themselves with too much to do in the second half as they lost to @tivertontownfc:… https://t.co/0QQ5Rpp8aP
17 hours ago
A young boy from #Kempshott has raised £795 after swimming every day for 10 weeks over the summer:… https://t.co/NxmffHwsVa
18 hours ago
