Over 1,200 runners take part in Basingstoke Half Marathon

More than 1,200 runners pounded the streets of north Hampshire as they took part in the Basingstoke Half Marathon on Sunday.

Spectators cheered on those taking part in the 13-mile race, which started in Hackwood Road before heading out into the countryside through Cliddesden, Ellisfield and Farleigh Wallop.

Runners had numerous charities and good causes they were raising money for, with organisers collecting for St Michael’s Hospice and Macmillan Cancer Support in particular.

Felicity Edwards, from race organisers Destination Basingstoke, said: “It was a fantastic day, a great atmosphere.

“The race brings together the whole community – our businesses with their sponsorship and corporate teams, the running clubs, the charities.

“And of course the residents that put up with road closures and get into the spirit of the race by cheering everyone on.”

A big team of volunteers from St Michael’s Hospice, Basingstoke’s Brownie and Guide groups, rotary clubs, running clubs and other individuals made sure the race went off without a hitch.

Jonathan Pender, director of the race’s headline sponsor Phillips Solicitors, said: “There is such a great feeling of community pride around the race and it is an excellent example of how running can bring people of all ages and abilities together.

“We have watched it grow in reputation locally and further afield and we are delighted to be able to continue our association with it into the future.”

Registration is already open for the 2018 race, which will take place on Sunday, October 7 next year. For more details and the full race results from Sunday’s event, go to basingstokehalfmarathon.com.

Race results:

Men’s top five:

1. Matthew Bennet (Southampton AC) – 1:12.33

2. Robert Wood (Basingstoke & Mid Hants AC) – 1:13.14

3. Dave Ragan (Basingstoke & Mid Hants AC) – 1:15.00

4. Alex Hamilton (Basingstoke & Mid Hants AC) – 1:15.13

5. Stephen Reid (Team Tech Data) – 1:17.51

Women’s top five:

1. Lesley Locks (Hart Road Runners) – 1:24.14

2. Kate Towerton (Winchester and District AC) – 1:26.43

3. Mel Bourne (unaffiliated) – 1:32.18

4. Nicki Aitken (Bracknell Forest Runners) – 1:33.30

5. Mitch Lloyd (Basingstoke & Mid Hants AC) – 1:34.28