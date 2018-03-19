Overcoming challenges to raise cash

A Basingstoke father raced ahead in his latest fundraiser for charity during a 24-hour relay.

Steve Edney led the way in the relay race as runners raised £2,113.06 for the Brittle Bone Society clocking up a remarkable 257km on the treadmill on March 9 on 10.

The time and distance covered by the collection of donors would be enough to see them run non-stop from Basingstoke to Manchester.

Fitness Flex donated equipment to Mr Edney’s campaign, while volunteers shook buckets at the Asda store during the relay as runners passed the bone-shaped baton from one to the other.

Mr Edney is completing 12 events in 12 months before the end of June on behalf of his son Max, who was diagnosed with brittle bones at 12 months old.

Mr Edney said: “I was totally blown away by the kindness, love and support of everyone during this mega event.

“I feel very emotional about how each person from Fitness Flex got involved.

“During the 24 hours, many of the other runners shared with me their own stories of what their run meant to them.

“They shared the personal impact or motivation this relay has had on them, as they faced their own fears and challenged their belief of how far they could run.

“It was brilliant to see how many overcame their own challenges.”

The recent fundraiser brings Mr Edney’s total past the £15,000 mark, well on the way towards his £20,000 target which he started in June.

As well as the support he received from Fitness Flex, Mr Edney and the runners were joined by two extra helpers during the event.

Mr Edney said: “Thanks to Paul Frankum, our Mayor, and his mum Jane, our Mayoress, for opening and closing our event and shaking those buckets.”

He added they are “both brilliant and kind people” and “great figureheads” for the community.

Asda Basingstoke community manager Linda Butcher said the money Steve raised “is better than anyone else has raised” and “did brilliantly for the Brittle Bone Society”.

Steve is hosting a charity auction and dinner at the Bolton Arms on Saturday April 14.