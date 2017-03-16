Parents and pupils await verdict on Fort Hill school merger

A decision on whether to close Fort Hill Community School in Winklebury and merge it with Cranbourne Business and Enterprise College is expected to be made on Monday evening.

Hampshire County Council’s executive member for education, Peter Edgar, is to consider a recommendation to combine the two schools to address a drop in the number of pupils at both.

The council has said that out of 145 available year 7 places at Fort Hill for this September, there were just 38 first choice applications.

But the move has proven divisive to many residents, with more than 1,000 people signing a petition demanding the school remains open.

Cllr Edgar said: “I am fully aware that there are some very strong feelings locally about Fort Hill Community School, for which I have a deep respect.

“In carefully considering the recommended action to be taken on the school’s future, I will be taking account of the responses to the public consultation.

“This includes the suggestions for alternative options and the analysis of those, alongside the facts about the school’s current status and future prospects.”

More than 900 responses were received to the consultation, which was held between January 19 and March 2.

Concerns were raised about the distance pupils at Fort Hill would have to travel to get to Cranbourne, the negative effect it would have on them, and the need for a secondary school in Winklebury, particularly with the upcoming Manydown development.

A statement from the council said: “Every effort would be made to ensure pupils would continue to follow the curriculum they are currently studying. Support would be provided to all pupils affected by any changes that would be implemented, in order to minimise any disruption to their

learning.”

If the merger is approved, provision for Fort Hill Community School would be discontinued with effect from August 31.