Parsons takes the bull by the horns

One of the UK’s most popular comedians will be making his way to The Haymarket in Basingstoke this September.

Andy Parsons’ brand new 2017 tour, Peak Bull ****, has been taking the UK by storm and is gathering huge sums of media attention.

The Guardian reviewed the tour as ‘a joke-rich rallying call for a better Britain’, and The Times described Parsons as a ‘potent live performer that can nail a nonsense with a beautiful economy of words’.

Parsons has had regular appearances on Mock the Week as a long standing panellist for more than 10 years. He has also appeared on Live at the Apollo.

He has also featured on BBC’s Question Time, Daily Politics, This Week and Newsnight.

Andy also presents a hugely entertaining, topical monthly podcast, The Slacktivist Action Group. Recorded at London’s Soho Theatre, he talks to high profile politicians, journalists and comedians about the state of the nation.

Guests have included Labour MP Chuka Umunna, Mirror journalist Fleet Street Fox and comedian Henning Wehn.

If you’re worried about your job, the health service, education or climate change, Andy’s witty truth-telling will have you in stitches and oddly put at ease, according to the critics.

Parsons was the Time Out Comedy Award Winner in 2002 and has released four stand-up DVDs.

As well as being a stand up comedian and featuring heavily on TV, Andy and his comedy partner Henry Naylor have written and presented nine series of Parsons and Naylor’s Pull-Out Sections for BBC Radio 2.

Parsons is performing on September 16 at The Haymarket, in Basingstoke. Adult tickets cost £17.

For more information or to book, call the box office on 01256 844244 or visit anvilarts.org.uk.