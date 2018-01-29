Passengers face changes to buses

Making bus travel more comfortable, reliable and attractive remains top of the agenda despite pressure on finances.

That is the message Hampshire County Council is trying to drive forward ahead of a budget meeting.

It hopes to work alongside Hampshire’s major bus operators to come up with solutions on how to reduce the impact of public sector budget pressures on bus travel.

This follows proposals which could see bus subsidies slashed from the council’s budget to help plug a £140million gap by April next year.

Speaking at a summit with managing directors of local bus companies, Cllr Rob Humby said: “We know a reduction in services would raise concerns across the county, as residents told us in our recent consultation, but we are in a difficult financial position.”

Although 87 per cent of bus services in Hampshire run without public subsidy, the council has said it can no longer afford the level of subsidies provided in the past.

He added: “Together with the bus operators, we’ve invested in new infrastructure and new technology to improve bus travel, including contactless payments, on board Wi-Fi, next stop announcements and real time information. By making bus travel more comfortable, reliable and attractive, we’ve worked hard to encourage more bus passengers which means that services have a better chance of operating independent of public subsidy, into the future.”

In December, more than 400 people signed a petition to save the number 12 service, one of the routes under threat.

Proposed cuts to bus subsidies could also affect the number 4, 14 and 74 services although it has not been confirmed which services would have to be dropped entirely.

Basingstoke and Deane Borough Council already provides a subsidy to nine bus services, as well as the Dial a Ride initiative, but this subsidy does not include the number 12 service.

Proposals will be finalised at the full county council meeting on February 22.