Psychic Sally will be at The Anvil on Wednesday, February 8.

The TV personality, medium and author Sally Morgan arrives at the Churchill Way venue as part of her Call Me Psychic UK tour, where she says she will communicate with the dead

Sally said: “Every night when I’m on stage amazing things happen, and it’s a privilege to be able to pass on messages of love and comfort to the people I share my gift with”.

Tickets cost £26 and it starts at 7.45pm. It is suitable for over 16s only.