Passport firm given more time

A Basingstoke-based company has been given a further two weeks to stake its claim to manufacture the new blue British passports.

De La Rue was set to appeal the government’s decision to produce the post-Brexit passports overseas.

But the Home Office has now set a decision date of April 17 after the company requested a longer ‘standstill period’.

French-Dutch supplier Gemalto had secured the contract worth £490million to manufacture the iconic blue British passports in France.

The security and anti-counterfeiting provider responded defiantly to the decision by Her Majesty’s Passport Office (HMPO) to not award De La Rue the new contract following the tendering process.

De La Rue was informed of the decision on March 22 and had been preparing to take the government to court over the proposed move.

A spokesperson for the company said: “De La Rue has worked closely with HMPO over the last nine years, designing and producing the UK passport and establishing it as one of the most secure passports in the world.

“The current 10-year contract has a total value of c £400million.”

On Twitter, the company wrote before the change of heart that it will “fight this decision” and that “the UK passport is an icon of national identity and we believe it should be manufactured in the UK by a British company”.

An online petition to “manufacture the new blue passport in Great Britain not Germany or France” has reached more than 33,000 signatures, surpassing the 10,000 needed for a government response.

A petition launched by the Daily Mail calling for the contract to be given to a British firm has so far reached 273,000 signatures.

The government’s existing contract with De La Rue, which designs and produces the current burgundy passport, is set to expire in July next year.

More than six million passports are issued by the Home Office every year and it is the only provider of passports to British citizens.

The blue and gold passports will replace the burgundy ones from October 2019 for British nationals renewing or applying for a new passport.