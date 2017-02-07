PCC backs call to stop financial abuse of elderly people

Hampshire’s police and crime commissioner (PCC) has backed a campaign aimed at helping to protect older people from financial abuse.

Charity Action on Elder Abuse have predicted that as many as 1,679 older people from across the county could be experiencing problems.

Typical financial crimes committed against the elderly include fraud, forgery, embezzlement, and “doorstep crimes” such as postal, phone, or internet scams.

One incident last April saw an 88-year-old man from South Ham tricked into placing £15,000 into two separate bank accounts after being called by someone pretending to work for the Metropolitan Police.

An identical scam just days later in Basingstoke also saw an 86-year-old woman from Sherborne St John convinced to transfer £4,000 to a “safer” account, with PCC Michael Lane calling for a targeted crackdown on the abuse.

He said: “Any form of abuse is unacceptable, and we must all do everything we can to help protect those who are most vulnerable.

“Financial abuse not only strips people of their money, it also takes away their trust and independence.

“We are often vigilant for the signs of other types of abuse, and as a result are seeing an increase in reporting.”

In instances where an older person is not in a position to protect themselves from abuse, family members are advised to look out for changes in banking habits, unexplained transfers of assets, and different signatures on official documents.

Mr Lane also urged people to keep themselves safe by checking bank statements regularly, reducing how much money can be taken from their account at one time, and noting that banks will never ask people for their account number or PIN.

He added: “Elder abuse is still happening, often unseen or unreported; it is therefore vital that we work together to raise awareness of the forms elder abuse can take and how to combat it.

“This is why I am backing the Action on Elder Abuse campaign.

“I would urge anyone who is either being abused themselves or suspects a loved one may be at risk to be vigilant and report it to the police.”