PCC suggests council tax increase to improve Hampshire policing

A £5 increase in council tax is among the options put forward by Hampshire’s police and crime commissioner (PCC) to improve local policing.

Michael Lane is asking residents how much they believe they should contribute to help sustain Hampshire Constabulary in the wake of £85million of cuts over the last four years.

A total of 3,748 policemen and women were employed in the county in 2010, while the latest figures released by the Home Office show there to have been 2,883 by March 2016 – a drop of 865.

The average Hampshire household currently pays £160.46 a year in tax for their police force, with the three options proposed by the PCC suggesting increases of £5, £3.19, or none at all.

Mr Lane said: “The national funding formula is not yet fair, but I am committed to being part of the national debate, and focusing attention on getting this right.

“I am asking residents to tell me which local funding option they consider the best for policing in Hampshire.

“While I am recommending the £5 increase, I will strive to ensure that residents receive value for money, and that effectiveness is not compromised in the pursuit of efficiency.”

The 2016/17 budget for Hampshire Constabulary and the PCC stands at £305m, with Mr Lane warning that no increase in tax could further affect the level of national funding awarded, and reduce some aspects of current policing.

A two per cent increase of £3.19 would protect the current level of national funding, although the chairman of Hampshire’s Police Federation told residents not to expect a return to the number of officers just a few years back.

“This isn’t about getting more boots on the ground, it’s about sustaining policing,” said John Apter.

“While I support an increase, this won’t undo the devastating damage done, so the PCC needs to explain to residents what an increase would actually do.

“If people think they’re going to be swamped with police officers, they’re wrong,

this is about fire fighting, and trying to sustain a service that’s already been crippled by budget cuts.

“To try and salvage some of that, the PCC is having to ask the public for extra money, which isn’t right, but it’s the reality unfortunately.”

Residents have until NEXT FRIDAY to have their say by completing the survey at: www.hampshire-pcc.gov.uk/preceptsurvey.