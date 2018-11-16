Pelican 25th anniversary celebrations

Basingstoke’s Pelican Cancer Foundation celebrated its 25th anniversary by thanking supporters and colleagues at an evening reception at the House of Lords on Monday 12 November.

Basingstoke MP Maria Miller, the MP for Winchester Steve Brine and Hampshire Hospitals Foundation Trust chief executive Alex Whitfield were among the guests at the event hosted by Lord Ribeiro, former chairman of the Pelican Research Review Panel.

Clinicians, including cancer surgeons, doctors and nurses who have worked with Pelican, celebrated with former patients, fundraisers, donors and members of the Pelican team.

The landmark anniversary gathering recognised the charity’s huge progress in furthering research and educating clinicians in the treatment of bowel, liver, bladder and prostate cancer.

Basingstoke is now regarded as a world-wide centre of excellence and innovation as a result of the charity’s ongoing programme of specialist workshops and conferences and clinical research work.

Pelican founder and eminent bowel cancer surgeon Professor Bill Heald, consultant radiologist Professor Gina Brown and Pelican’s chief executive Sarah Crane gave speeches to thank everybody who has helped make the charity such a success.

Sarah said: “We are delighted to be celebrating 25 years of progress in research and running our national programmes and wanted to thank our wonderful supporters and colleagues by celebrating together at this esteemed venue. We are overwhelmed by the generous and enthusiastic support we receive and we look forward to making even more advancements in the future.”