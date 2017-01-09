Pensioner punched in car park

An elderly man was attacked by two men as he tried to drive through a car park in Basingstoke last Friday.

The victim was driving a small, black, four-door car through Brighton Hill Retail Park, in Winchester Road, when the incident took place.

As he reached the outside of Harvey’s Furniture Store, it is alleged that the suspects then walked in front of his vehicle and started acting aggressively towards the driver.

When one then hit the car with his hand, the pensioner tried to drive away, but the man continued to jump in front of the vehicle, and then reached through an open window and punched him several times.

They then walked away from the scene after the assault, and were seen to get into a car with partial registration YL16, before leaving the car park.

The suspects were described as looking very similar to each other, and were white, about 23-years-old, with short, dark hair, and were both wearing jeans and jackets.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, which took place at around 2.50pm, or who recognises the men from the description, is asked to contact Hampshire police on 101, quoting crime reference number 44170006599.