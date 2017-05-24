Permission given to knock down Basingstoke pub

A ‘failure for the town’ is how plans that have been approved to demolish and develop an ancient derelict pub have been described.

Plans were approved to demolish the Lamb Inn on Hackwood Road, Basingstoke, and replace it with five apartments, a maisonette and four semi-detached houses.

Basingstoke Heritage Society expressed concerns over a number of issues including parking and how the building was allowed to get into a derelict state in the first place.

“Quite frankly, the building has been allowed to fall down,” the heritage society’s Debbie Reavell told the meeting.

“This plan, once passed, is a failure for the town.”

She also took the council to task over the failure to put the building on the borough council’s local list in October 2015 – the list aims to recognise buildings of interest so development proposals can take this into account.

Cllr Andrew McCormick sympathised with the heritage society. He said: “In a conservation area, a building of merit has been allowed to fall down.

“Why are we not enforcing the conservation area?”

Officers from the borough council confirmed the local list did not offer “statutory protection” and it was not a listed building.

Members were also concerned that 14 parking spaces would not be sufficient to serve the development.

Richard Sturt, project surveyor for applicant Landmark Estates Ltd said the Lamb Inn – which opened in 1875 – “has reached the end of its life and is unviable”.

He went on to explain there were many structural issues including rot, corrosion and insufficient support to the roof.