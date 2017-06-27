Pete goes the distance for fire heroes

A BASINGSTOKE dad has taken inspiration from the Proclaimers to walk 500 miles for his heroes – members of the fire service.

Pete Mitchell has walked around Down Grange Athletics track more than 2,000 times to raise money for the Basingstoke-based Fire Fighters Charity.

He had been aiming to raise £500 but has comfortably beaten that with a total of £733 so far from his walk that took 16 days, and is the equivalent distance from Basingstoke to Leysin in Switzerland.

The father-of-one said: “It’s to raise awareness of the injuries that firefighters suffer and the traumatic stress as well which not many people know about.

“Everybody needs a firefighter – they’re heroes.”

The Sainsbury’s warehouse worker said he had done three months of training in preparation and covered either 26 or 30 miles a day, sometimes even 60 miles if he did a full 12-hour day.

Mr Mitchell, a former firefighter himself for a decade in Oxford, was forced to retire following a work-related injury.

“I miss it a lot but this is a good way of keeping in touch, it’s in your blood,” he said.

To donate to Pete’s charity efforts, visit justgiving.com/fundraising/Pete-Mitchell66.