Peter Pan flies in with funds

The Anvil’s Peter Pan pantomime has helped raise more than £6,600 for a local charity that supports families of seriously ill and disabled children.

Supporters and volunteers of Sebastian’s Action Trust collected generous donations after each performance, raising the impressive amount to help carry out vital projects.

The cast also visited Bluebells, the Trust’s house in North Waltham, with mascot Nana the dog being a great hit with the children.

The residence provides respite for children and their families affected by serious and life-threatening illness and disabilities.

Speaking after the fundraising success, Hannah Bowler, fundraising manager at Sebastian’s Action Trust, said: “This is a fantastic sum of money which will allow us to offer emotional, practical and social support to the growing number of families of seriously-ill children facing the most challenging of times.

“We are so grateful to all at the Anvil, the cast and crew of Peter Pan and the audience for supporting us so generously.

The money raised will go towards supporting families of seriously ill children.

This comes as the charity unveiled a state-of-the-art cinema at their home at The Bluebells last month, with the aim of ‘adding life to days’ in spite of an uncertain future for the children.