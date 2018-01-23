Peter praises slimmers

Singer and TV presenter Peter Andre congratulated two Slimming World consultants from Basingstoke on helping slimmers change their lives.

Jillian McKay and Sharon Morgan celebrated a record year by receiving recognition for their work at a ceremony in Birmingham.

The pair even got to meet the Mysterious Girl singer, who co-hosted the annual Slimming World awards alongside the organisation’s founder and chair Margaret Miles-Bramwell OBE.

Jillian, who runs a Slimming World group at Ambrose Allen Centre, Tadley every Friday, said: “Cuddling up to Peter was a real treat. He was bowled over by the difference Slimming World makes to people’s lives and it reminded me what an important and privileged role I have as a consultant.”

Sharon, who runs a group in Calcot every Monday, added: “I truly believe that joining a Slimming World group is the best way for people to lose weight and improve their lifestyle. I’d love for anyone who’s thinking about losing weight this January to join us.”

Peter said he was thrilled to meet Jillian and Sharon at the event, adding: “I met so many incredible people who had lost amazing amounts of weight and transformed themselves.

“So there’s absolutely no doubt in my mind that Slimming World and people like Jillian and Sharon are very special.”