Petition to be delivered to council to stop Cliddesden housing plans

Hundreds of Basingstoke residents have voiced their displeasure at a proposed housing development to the south of the town.

The borough council received plans last month to build 40 new homes in Farleigh Road, Cliddesden – in a move that would increase the size of the village by 30 per cent.

But this has caused uproar among some members of the public, with a petition signed by 215 people calling for the proposal to be blocked set to be handed over to the council on Friday as a result.

A separate online petition has also gathered 168 signatures, with the post insisting that the development “is the front runner to potentially more development” in Cliddesden.

And this point was reiterated by nearly 100 comments from Basingstoke residents, with concerns ranging from an “extremely dangerous” increase in traffic, to worries the village will “change its character overnight”.

Alex Duncan said: “The village has already had an estate built, and this, together with 40, is a huge percentage increase.

“This is a bigger impact than a 500 unit estate built in Basingstoke – this will destroy the soul of the village.”

Ann Kent posted: “I despair that soon there will be no countryside left for my grandchildren to enjoy.”

Ken Davies added: “Stop this housing estate, or see others erode our village on all sides.”

Applicants Thakeham Homes have earmarked 16 of the new homes as affordable housing as part of the project, through a mixture of two and three-bedroom houses, and one and two-bedroom flats.

And the developers feel that the plans proposed will “respect the character and appearance of the area”.

The application reads: “The scheme has been designed to complement the existing design styles of the village.

“The proposal has been sensibly designed to reflect the character of its surroundings.

“This approach creates a scheme that is in keeping with the built form of the village, whilst retaining ‘green fingers’ between buildings, as required by the Cliddesden Village Design Statement.”