Peugeot 308 SW Tech Edition – Pure Tech 130 s&s Auto

By Tony Yates

This month’s road test puts me in the driving seat of the Peugeot 308 SW. On first appraisal, the 308 SW is a great looking estate. It reminds me of the old days when designers actually had flair in what they designed, also judging by the look of the SW, they have managed to push the boat out even further and make a very pretty estate car, that not only looks the part but is also a bit special too when it comes to being a car for all the family.

Of course, at the moment, the road is awash with modern estate cars as I write, but Peugeot has managed to do something very special with the 308 and I’m not disappointed about it at all truth be told – in fact. I was very surprised by how well it was all put together thanks to Peugeot doing a pretty good job of making something worth taking a serious look at.

Engine: The 308 SW I currently have on test is powered by a 1.2 -litre petrol engine that has 130HP on tap, which also happens to boast a very respectable top speed of 127mph, plus a 0-62 time of 10.2 seconds. Fuel consumption is also very good with a combined figure of 50+ mpg – which is what I managed to achieve with very little effort from my side.

On the road

It’s quite firm in the corners, but very well balanced. As you would expect for a car that has a sporty theme – and mainly thanks to the edition 17” alloy wheels and low profile tyres of course – which all help it feel every single bump or pothole you could possibly find on our roads of today. Not that I am complaining of course, as it makes the 308 SW a much more exciting drive.

A big plus point for this car though is its 230Nm of torque which allows it to pull very well and the auto gearbox has been precisely tuned to sync very well with the engine and there are no nasty awkward gear changes.

Inside

As with all Peugeots, the interior is of a good standard with lots of chrome fittings and clear dials. But, you are also getting good value for money in terms of standard equipment like; electric parking brake, City Park, PEUGEOT Connect SOS & Assistance, Colour reversing camera, power folding door mirrors, automatic dual-zone climate control, 17” ‘Rubis’ diamond cut alloy wheels and sports style front seats.

One thing that Peugeot does do very well is that you also get a tidy amount of media equipment to keep you happy; The Peugeot Media Sound System which Includes satellite navigation, DAB radio tuner and Bluetooth audio with USB connectivity.

I am going to finish it here, but, I’m going to give the 308 SW Tech Edition four stars in this test, not only because I like its looks, but because I believe it’s worth taking a look at if you are in the market for a good family estate car with bags of extras and a decent engine that performs really well even for such a small unit.

My view: A good all-round Estate car for those looking for something completely different than the norm.

Price from: £25,214