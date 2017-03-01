‘Phone use more dangerous than drink driving’

A Basingstoke man whose brother was killed by a driver distracted by his phone has backed harsher penalties being introduced for those caught by police.

New laws introduced today ensure that people using a handheld device behind the wheel will receive six points on their driving licence and a £200 fine – double the previous punishment.

Fixed penalty notices will also now be used by officers in Hampshire and beyond, with National Drive Offend Retraining Scheme (NDORS) courses only being offered in exceptional circumstances.

Between January 1 2014 and September 30 last year there were 56 collisions caused by phones being used across the county that resulted in four deaths and 73 injuries.

Basingstoke cyclist Lee Martin was killed on August 12 2015 after being run over by Christopher Gard on the A31, with the van driver sentenced to nine years in prison as a result.

But brother Darrell Martin believes that using a phone while driving should be prosecuted to the same extent as those caught drink driving.

He said: “I do not think the danger of phone use will be addressed properly until phone use at the wheel is seen as socially unacceptable.

“We need to get to the point where everyone is challenging any driver who goes to pick up their mobile phone when driving, just as most of us would do with a drink driver.

“But these changes are a step in the right direction and I welcome them.”