Photography gives army veteran a new life focus

An army veteran who suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder is turning his life around with a lens.

Kevin Pearson from Basingstoke has found a new passion for photography that is helping him to regain his purpose in life.

He admits PTSD is one of the ‘hardest things to battle with’ but said that photography has opened different doors for him.

The 52-year-old former soldier joined the British Army in 1980, following in the footsteps of his granddad, dad, brother and sister.

He then served in the Scots Guards for 16 years and was deployed to Hong Kong, Germany, Scotland and Northern Ireland.

But after serving with the Army Dog unit in Northern Ireland he was diagnosed with PTSD.

Speaking about the harrowing experience, he said: “I’ve lost friends and pushed my family away because others can’t continue to be strong for me. It’s been one of the hardest things to battle with and I’m sorry to say but it sometimes wins.”

Mr Pearson had no qualifications when he left school, but was keen to develop his interest for photography through a course offered by the charity Help for Heroes.

He said: “Photography gets me out of the house, and it gets me going places that I wouldn’t usually go due to my PTSD.

“I am proud of what I’ve done – I’ve stood at palaces and castles around the world and represented my regiment and the army.

“My illness has affected my life but it’s led my down a new path and opened different doors for me.”

Mr Pearson now hopes to continue with his photography and is determined to take his passion further afield and visit Africa on a Safari trip to take photos of animals in the wild.