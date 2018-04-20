Physio’s rising star nomination

A Basingstoke-based physiotherapist has been recognised as a rising star in the industry.

Grace Smith, who works as a sister on the specialist respiratory ward at Basingstoke and North Hampshire Hospital, was shortlisted for the award after successfully taking up a role normally reserved for nurses.

The Hampshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust physiotherapist will find out if she has won CDL Rising Star award at the national Advancing Healthcare Awards, which take place in London tomorrow.

Grace said: “I was humbled to be nominated and to have been shortlisted is amazing.

“It’s lovely to get this recognition for the outstanding work going on in the Trust and on the ward I work on.

“I’m looking forward to the ceremony.

“It should be a really good afternoon and give me the opportunity to meet new people and pick up some new ideas.”

Grace qualified as a physiotherapist four years ago and has made rapid progress within the team.

She moved into a specialist role before being promoted to ward sister, a role normally fulfilled by a nurse.

Grace excelled in the role, learning a host of new skills and sharing her knowledge and experience with the nursing team to help ensure patients receive outstanding care on the ward.

She added: “It’s a constant challenge, clinically and emotionally, but I love the role.

“I’m still able to use my skills as a therapist, but in a different way, and I have learned a huge amount, both from the nurses and therapists that I work alongside and the patients I have treated.

“By appointing me to this role, Hampshire Hospitals has really thought outside the box.

“It’s important that the NHS is clever about job roles and thinks not just about professions, but what that individual brings to the role as well.”

The Advancing Healthcare Awards recognise and reward projects and professionals that lead innovative healthcare practice and make a real difference to patients’ lives.