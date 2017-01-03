Latest
Picketts pocket £1m jackpot win

About the author

Christian Wilson

Reporter for the Basingstoke Observer covering Basingstoke, Tadley, Hook, Whitchurch, North Waltham, Odiham, Bramley and surrounding areas. Call me on 01235 516932 or e-mail at christian@taylornewspapers.co.uk

Related Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Most Read Articles

Recent Tweets

#Basingstoke mum-of-four hits the jackpot, after visit to convenience store lands her £1m richer… https://t.co/auGm3Dkd0P
11 mins ago
Police patrols increased in #Basingstoke town centre, following four separate street robberies in two hours… https://t.co/tTGyR4HKUl
3 hours ago
2016 has been another hectic year in #Basingstoke and Deane. Here's a review of some of the biggest stories… https://t.co/CPfuyUeRqH
3 days ago
Two years on from her cancer scare, #Basingstoke mum Liza is set to give something back by shaving her locks… https://t.co/Coyh06spOF
4 days ago
Follow us on Twitter @basingstokenews

Facebook

Copyright © 2016 Taylor Newspapers Ltd, Unit 4a Hawksworth, Southmead Industrial Estate, Didcot, Oxfordshire, OX11 7HR