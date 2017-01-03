Picketts pocket £1m jackpot win

A spontaneous trip to the convenience store to help cheer up one of her nearest and dearest has changed the life of a Popley mum-of-four.

Tammie Pickett nipped into One Stop, in Shakespeare Road, last month to buy some sweets to cheer up her poorly three-year-old daughter following a doctor’s appointment.

She said: “It was payday, and I have to admit I was feeling a little frivolous, so decided to treat myself too.”

Tammie’s treat saw her buy a couple of National Lottery scratch cards, but she was left “utterly speechless” seconds later when she walked out of the shop she used to work at and saw she’d won the top prize of £1million.

“Obviously I always play hoping for a win, but never dreamt I’d reveal a £1m prize,” said the 37-year-old.

“I was utterly speechless, and even when I ran back into the shop, I could barely make myself understood.

“I just burst into tears of joy, I couldn’t believe it, and all the time my poor little daughter was worried something bad had happened.

“How do you explain to a little one that mummy has just become a millionaire?”

Husband of six years Ian, 35, also struggled to believe his wife had won, until he was sent a picture of the winning scratch card, although he is now set to be treated to a Mercedes.

Tammie’s two eldest sons will also be bought new cars when they pass their driving tests, while her youngest son will get his own bedroom, and her daughter will go on a trip to Lapland next winter.

Top of the Pickett family’s wish list for the new year however is a new house to call their own, after years of living in rented accommodation.

Tammie said: “It will be a home that the whole family can feel safe and secure in for many years to come.

“A few treats here and there, then some careful planning for our future security.

“We will all benefit from this win, but I’m keeping my feet firmly on the ground.

“Forget perfume and socks, a new home is the absolute best Christmas present for our family.”