Picture perfect new photography store

Happy snappers in Basingstoke will be able to set their creative sides free as a new-look store opens in Castle Square.

Jessops Basingstoke reopened on May 4 revealing a colourful new environment for experienced and beginner photographers as camera displays made way for ‘creativity corners’.

Fully trained Jessops ‘photosmiths’ based in the store will help customers create and print works of art from their pictures, whether they were snapped on a camera or phone.

Jessops retail director Scott Worger said he was “incredibly excited about the reopening”.

He said: “More than 95 million photos are uploaded to Instagram each day, yet we keep forgetting to print them.

“Our Basingstoke store is now essentially ‘split’ in two; half will feature interactive displays of hardware offerings one might expect from Jessops, and the other will focus on gifting and printing.”

The renovated shop will offer colourful frames and smart-looking albums, as well as fun personalised gifts that customers can print their faces on.

Photos can be printed onto everything from blankets and cushions to more traditional scrapbooks and photo albums.

“Whether you are looking for the latest DSLR camera or a gift under £10, our team of expert and friendly staff are on hand to help,” Scott added.