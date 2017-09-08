Planning committee calls time on plans to build a new pub in Popley

There was applause from residents after controversial plans to build a new pub in Popley were turned down by Basingstoke and Deane Borough Council earlier this week.

Brewer Marston had been looking to built the new pub on Shetland Road, close to the Crockford Roundabout.

However a large number of residents had been objecting to the proposals, with concerns raised about restricted access along Shetland Road and increased noise and disturbance being raised.

And the majority of members of the council’s development control committee agreed as the plans were rejected against officer recommendations.

Orkney Close resident Tracey McCarley spoke at Wednesday’s meeting on behalf of more than 100 local people who were against the pub.

She said: “Increased traffic from customers and delivery vehicles accessing the site, along with the already poor visibility on this section of Shetland Road, would compromise the safety of local residents, their children and drivers.

“There’s a history of pubs in Popley, all of which have been closed due to the prevalence of anti-social behaviour.

“A pub is not the community facility we need or want.”

Popley East councillor David Potter also spoke against the plans, saying: “This would be built on attracting trade and high turnover.

“Coupled with the existing shortfall in residents’ parking, it would make the lives of local residents intolerable.

“I don’t have any issue with Marstons trying to make money, but this is the wrong site to try and put this facility.”

John McElholm, representing Marstons at the committee meeting, defended the pub by saying it would discourage anti-social behaviour.

He said: “We operate our facilities to specifically deter anti-social behaviour, with CCTV for example.

“We also seek to discourage casual drinking in favour of family dining.

“We recognise concerns have been raised with regard to residential amenity, but our proposals have been fully assessed by council officers who have concluded they are acceptable in terms of noise and disturbance.”

But despite Mr McElholm’s comments, committee members maintained their concerns over noise and access and rejected the application.