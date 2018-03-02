Plans for hotel and flats get a mixed reaction

Opinion is split on whether plans to build an 85-room hotel and 49 flats are needed in Hook.

Residents are divided over whether or not carrying out plans for two new buildings at Bartley Way business park would be a good idea, with some saying the town is being ruined and that its infrastructure is already stretched.

Hook resident Paul Critchley urged that the application which includes a restaurant and bar, be rejected.

He said: “If granted it would place completely unacceptable and unsustainable strain on the local infrastructure. It would also add unsustainable levels of traffic on Bartley Way adding to noise and air quality pollution. Finally, it is completely inappropriate to build a residential block in the middle of a business area.”

Karen Underwood said: “Like we need more hotels in this area. Such a shame the way Hook is being ruined – no more the ‘village’ that we moved in to.”

Deborah Cranwell added: “Wouldn’t it make more sense to allocate that industrial estate towards a new secondary school or another doctor’s office? The resources in the village are already beyond stretched?”

But some residents are more in favour of the plans, saying it would add to the local economy.

Commenting on Facebook, Daniel Harrison said: “This is on Bartley Way business park so not sure what the big deal is. Better for the local economy than an empty office block.”

Sophie Miller added: “Maybe it’ll attract a decent restaurant?”

The plans submitted by Hartley Way Developments will feature two new buildings, Block A and Block B, being built in the town.

Block A will be the hotel and Block B will provide the flats, 19 of which will be affordable, as well as office space.

Hart District Council is expected to make a decision on the plans on May 8.

The agent working on behalf of the developer was unable to comment.

To comment on the plans before March 14, visit https://tinyurl.com/ybogl4fs and search for application reference 18/00201/FUL.