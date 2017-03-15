Plans in at last for 3,200-home development at Manydown

Following countless months of discussions, plans have finally been submitted to build 3,200 homes at Manydown in west Basingstoke.

The outline application has been put to Basingstoke and Deane Borough Council to build the homes, two primary schools, a secondary school, shops and community facilities on the 321-hectare site.

Also included are children’s play areas, sports pitches, allotments, and a 250-acre country park.

A central street would run through the development from Rooksdown to the west of Worting with a connection into Winklebury, as well as cycle roads and walkways throughout the site.

The plans have been in the pipeline for the last two years, with a number of consultation periods being held in that time for residents to have their say.

John Izett, the borough council’s cabinet member for property and development, said: “This planning application marks a notable milestone on our journey to building one of the best designed and thought out new housing developments in the UK.

“It is so much better for having drawn so many of its ideas from local residents through the many stages of consultation.

“I am grateful to everyone for the part they’ve played so far, and the next important stage will be selection this summer of a private sector development partner.

“We remain on track to build the first new homes at Manydown in 2019.”

The borough council and Hampshire County Council have been working together on the plans, as they are the joint owners of a 999-year lease on the land.

The site has been included in the Basingstoke and Deane local plan, although the number of houses has been scaled back from 4,000 to 3,400 and now 3,200.

County council leader Roy Perry said: “As joint landowner, we are committed to develop Manydown as a thriving community.

“This is while showing respect for the environment and reflecting the great character of Hampshire as a place to live, work and prosper.

“As a strategic authority for the county we also have the experience and expertise to ensure long-term planning for Manydown fits seamlessly to developments across the county as a whole.”

If outline permission is granted, further applications would be submitted later about the detailed design proposals, such as the exact location of the streets and houses.

Anyone who wishes to view the plans can go to basingstoke.gov.uk/manydownplanning.