Plans to improve parking provision across borough

PLanning applications with limited parking provision may be refused under proposals up for discussion.

A draft parking standards document has been drawn up to avoid problems of inadequate or poorly designed parking which have been experienced in the past.

It is hoped the document will be used by developers, but will also be a basis for determining whether future planning applications can go ahead or not.

The report reads: “The provision of parking and its location influences the choices that people make when deciding where to live, when travelling and on the appearance and form of a new development.”

It also states that proposals with reduced parking provision may be ‘unacceptable’ when considered by the planning committee if the council considers this would result in pressure on existing streets.

The measures include a strategy to eliminate on-street parking, as well as improvements to the layout, look, and provision of car parking spaces.

They propose landscaping to improve the appearance of parking areas while also aiming to ensure garage spaces in new builds are not used for storage.

The document also puts an emphasis on provision for electric cars, in an aim to improve air quality.

The report lists several proposals for cyclists including a ‘tapping rail’ to warn the visually impaired of the approach of a cyclist, as well as well-lit and secure areas for long-stay cycle parking located away from bin stores and smoking shelters.

The draft document was prepared by Basingstoke and Deane Borough Council to support the delivery of the Local Plan 2011-2029.

It takes into account research into car ownership levels, which average at least 1.45 cars per household – with forecasts to 2029 showing an increase due to population growth.

The new measures will be discussed by the borough council ahead of a six-week consultation in January.

To view the proposals, go to https://www.basingstoke.gov.uk/environment-and-planning.