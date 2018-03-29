Play-off final for Bison after raid on London nets points

Basingstoke Bison continued their stampede towards a daring double after booking their place in the play-off final with a comfortable 10-4 aggregate win over London Raiders.

The Herd enjoyed a 7-4 win in the capital on Saturday before easing to a 3-0 victory in more familiar territory the following day.

The South One champions will face runners up Peterborough Phantoms for the final two-legged showdown this weekend.

Bison were very much in the driving seat from the first leg as Raiders, who finished three places and 19 points behind the Hampshire side in the league, were overpowered by their ruthless visitors.

Josh Smith scored after 38 seconds as ‘Stoke darted out of the blocks.

But undeterred, the home side fought back and took the lead through strikes from Jake Pitchley (20 minutes) and Olegs Lascenko (22).

They continued to exchange blows and, by end of an entertaining middle phase, Basingstoke had a 5-4 lead.

Grant Rounding (26), Dan Davies (28), Aaron Connolly (38) and Tomas Karpov (38) found the back of the net in a goal crazy 12-minute spell for the away side.

A Roman Malinik brace (51 & 55) in the final 10 minutes made sure Doug Sheppard’s side had a three goal buffer heading into the second leg.

The game on home ice was more of a subdued affair, although Dean Skinns’ shut-out was a record eighth of the campaign for a Bison goalie.

Smith (34 & 40) was again in the goals, scoring twice in the middle period before Paul Petts (50) rounded off the more straightforward 3-0 win.

London had the better of the chances after Petts’ goal and their best opportunity came when the impressive Brandon Ayliffe cracked a shot off the helmet of Skinns from the top of the circle.

Smith was denied a hat-trick by Raiders goalie Michael Gray, but it mattered little as Bison set-up a mouth-watering final against Peterborough.

The Cambridgeshire side beat Milton Keynes Thunder 11-3 on aggregate in the quarter final before edging past Autumn Cup winners Swindon Wildcats 9-6 in the semis.

Fans are sure to be treated to a tight affair – Phantoms and Bison have clashed eight times in all competitions this season, both winning four games each.

Bison travel to Peterborough on Saturday before the return fixture on Sunday.