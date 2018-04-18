Play-off spot in the bag thanks to hat-trick glory

Stylish Hartley Wintney secured their spot in the play-offs with a 4-0 home win over Uxbridge on Saturday.
Nic Ciardini was the hat-trick hero for the Row who have ensured their season will extend into May.
The north east Hampshire side still have their sights set on automatic promotion and hope to close the gap on the top two when they host Fleet Town (18th) this evening (Thursday).
Hartley only had a 1-0 lead at half time against Uxbridge, Ciardini rifling home his first of an impressive afternoon on 11 minutes.
The midfielder secured his hat-trick and the match ball by the hour mark as the men in orange turned on the style in the second half.
Ciardini converted from close range on 51 minutes and dinked the ball over the advancing Uxbridge goalkeeper nine minutes later to make it 3-0.
Hartley who were threatening to run riot added a fourth on 67 minutes, Dean Stow scoring a penalty.
The Row, fourth in the Evo-Stik East, are four points off second-placed Beaconsfield Town with four games to go.
They play away at Ashford Town (12th) and Kempston Rovers (9th) on Saturday and Tuesday.
Hartley are also into the Aldershot & District Senior Cup final after beating Farnham Town 6-2 on Tuesday.
Steven Duff and James Tennant scored a brace each in the first half.
Ian Jones and Dec Shuttleworth added two more in the second half.