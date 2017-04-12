Play-off woe for Justin Rose after supreme Masters performance

After a supreme performance all weekend at Augusta National, north Hampshire golfer Justin Rose agonisingly missed out on becoming the 2017 Masters champion after losing in a play-off.

The 36-year-old was beaten by Ryder Cup team-mate Sergio Garcia on the first play-off hole after a memorable contest.

The pair were in a class of their own on Sunday, trading the lead throughout the final day, and the North Hants Golf Club member looked to have it in the bag after opening up a two-shot lead on the back nine.

But Garcia staged a fantastic comeback to take the game to a play-off and the popular Spaniard held his nerve to get a birdie and win his first major tournament at the 74th attempt.

“It’s disappointing to come so close, but the year’s only just getting going,” Rose told the BBC immediately after the play-off.

“Sometimes the rub of the greens is for you and sometimes it isn’t. I hit a really good putt on 18 in regulation, really thought that was going to break and go in, and I guess I under read my second one in the play-off because of that.”

The turning point on Sunday’s match came at the 13th hole, where Garcia had driven his first shot into the trees and had to take a drop.

Two shots behind at the time, Garcia recovered to make an unlikely par, a score matched by Rose.

This seemed to bring Garcia to life and he followed that up with a birdie at 14 and an eagle at 15, putting both men on nine under with three holes to play.

Rose birdied 16 but gave it back on 17 to ensure a grandstand finish.

After both had a putt to win the Masters on the final hole it finished tied and went to a play-off.

When Rose put his first shot in the pine straw and could only make a bogey, Garcia popped the ball in the hole for a birdie for victory.

However there was admiration from North Hants Golf Club for Rose’s exploits.

General manager Chris Gotla said: “Everyone at North Hants is once again amazingly proud of Justin’s performance at Augusta.

“Clearly there is an air of disappointment but second is a great performance and if he had to lose out to anyone, Sergio Garcia is a popular choice.”